"I’m not well" - Sami Zayn shares an update after WrestleMania 38 loss

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently shared a tweet saying that his WrestleMania 38 opponent Johnny Knoxville has ruined his reputation and that he was not well.

The feud between the two men commenced in January this year when Knoxville announced his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match. This was not well received by the Conspiracy Theorist, who stated that the former was out of line to consider a place in the Royal Rumble.

Their feud culminated at WrestleMania 38, where the Jackass Forever star won. The intensely entertaining match kept fans on the edge of their seats as Knoxville, and the Jackass team entertained the WWE Universe with their in-ring antics.

In his tweet, Sami Zayn claimed that Knoxville ruined the reputation he had been building over the last 20 years as one of the most versatile wrestlers.

"It’s been 10 days since Wrestlemania. I’m not well. 20 years building my name as the best, most versatile wrestler on earth. Johnny Knoxville ruined it in one night. I doubt he’ll be back in @WWE but he should sleep with 1 eye open for the rest of his days. SAMI NEVER FORGETS," tweeted Sami.

Sami Zayn recently heaped praise on WrestleMania opponent Johnny Knoxville

After their match on Night 2 of The Show of Shows, Zayn shared his admiration for Johnny Knoxville's creativity in the build-up to their match.

In a recent edition of the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, the former Intercontinental Champion shared his thoughts on working with Knoxville. He also highlighted the unique ideations during the feud.

"I re-educated myself and all these light bulbs start going off for me, also again the ego is like 'Damn, I know a lot, I am good! And to circle back round to your question with Logan and Knoxville and all this, one of those things, that I kinda, the ego enjoys is like 'damn, I know a lot!' And I only realize how much I know when I have to explain it to someone who knows zero," said Sami Zayn. [ 28:35 - 29:03]

The SmackDown Superstar also mentioned how he was impressed with Knoxville's innovation and thought process during the feud.

"So I like bouncing off, especially Knoxville, cause he's so creative. Some of the stuff we've done, what I've really loved about it is, uh, building a story through a WrestleMania match in way that you couldn't do with any WWE Superstar," added Sami Zayn. [29:06 - 29:23]

Following their entertaining match, it remains to be seen whether the Zayn and Knoxville will come face-to-face once again in the future.

