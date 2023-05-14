Sami Zayn explains how a mispronunciation in a magazine led to the creation of his finisher’s name

Sami Zayn recently discussed how Chris Jericho's match in WCW led to the creation of his finisher's name.

Sami Zayn has been one of the top stars in WWE ever since his storyline with the Bloodline took over. He is now one of the most popular stars on the roster. Apart from his fun personality, Zayn possesses impressive in-ring skills. In fact, he has one of the most over finisher's in the company at the moment.

Speaking to Love Wrestling, Zayn discussed how the Helluva Kick got it's name after a mispronunciation in a WCW magazine.

"If you want the actual history here, I don’t know if I have ever said this in an interview before but what it is, is when I was a kid I had WCW Magazine and I was reading some match results and it said Chris Jericho defeated Syxx, or maybe it was the other way around, with a hell of a kick but it was written ‘helluva’ like that and I thought it was a ‘helluvah kick’. So I thought it was a type of kick."

He continued:

"So I told this story to Excalibur, who now does commentary on AEW every Wednesday. I told this story to him at dinner one time at Denny’s after a PWG show and then we started calling the Running Yakuza Kick in the corner that I would do at the time, we started calling it the Helluva Kick.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

You can check out the video below:

What's next for Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39. The Usos got the rematch a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown but still came up short.

This past week on SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey Uso asked for one more chance to bring the tag titles back to The Bloodline. However, Roman Reigns chose himself and Solo Sikoa as the next challengers for the titles at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

WWE @WWE



Can Sami and KO retain? Or will The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are on the line when @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight defend against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa at #WWENOC Can Sami and KO retain? Or will #TheBloodline reclaim tag team gold? 🤔 The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are on the line when @SamiZayn & @FightOwensFight defend against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa at #WWENOC! Can Sami and KO retain? Or will #TheBloodline reclaim tag team gold? 🤔 https://t.co/L4rIT18zqG

So, it looks like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will now defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. This will also mark the first time that Sami will wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if Sami and Owens will be able to retain their titles against the newly formed team of Reigns and Sikoa.

Who do you think will win at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes