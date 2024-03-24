Sami Zayn explains why his segments force WWE fans to be invested (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has an effective trick when it comes to getting the audience hyped about his segments, according to his recent comments.

The former Honorary Uce is known to play a big role in several heavily emotional segments in WWE history, especially during his time involved with The Bloodline. This has enabled him to cultivate a dedicated fanbase despite not winning the world title so far.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Tag Team Champion said that the secret to why fans love his segments is simple.

"I think when you perform with your whole heart, and you perform, and they, the fans that is, they sense that it is real, and the emotion's real... And even if you are a staunch critic, or you think wrestling is silly or whatever it is, I think it would be hard-pressed to go into the audience and not feel that emotion when you know the performer is feeling that emotion," said Zayn. [1:43 onwards]

The WWE Superstar further spoke about how he prepares for his shows

According to Sami Zayn, his dedication and full commitment to his performances are crucial to how the audience perceives him.

Adding to his comments about being passionate about his work in the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami Zayn said:

"I have been pretty fortunate to have these emotional, really really sort of I don't know, magical moments where everyone was connected to that moment at the same time, the audience and me and everybody else. But I also think it comes to the mental approach to how you prepare for these performances which is just giving it full commitment." [3:40 onwards]

On the March 11 episode of RAW, Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet Match and is scheduled to compete against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen how that match will progress.

