Sami Zayn set to battle former champion making his return to WWE SmackDown tonight

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is set to battle former Ricochet on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ricochet is making his return to the main roster after a stint in NXT. He battled Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship at Worlds Collide but came up short. The One and Only was also recently an Intercontinental Champion before dropping it to Gunther.

Sami Zayn has made his way into The Bloodline as the Honorary member of the faction. He has been involved in multiple segments with the group, even eating a chair shot from Drew McIntyre to save their latest addition Solo Sikoa.

Zayn will look to continue to prove his worth to The Bloodline once again tonight in his match against Ricochet. It will be the former Intercontinental Champion's first match on SmackDown since he defeated Happy Corbin on August 26.

Former WWE Champion wonders if Sami Zayn can be loyal to The Bloodline & Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston recently tweeted out a question after Sami Zayn refused to attack Kevin Owens during an episode of RAW. Kevin Owens battled Jey Uso in a singles match with Zayn at ringside. The Honorary Uce had the opportunity to hit KO with a steel chair during the match but opted not to.

The Usos began arguing with Zayn, and the distraction allowed Owens to connect with Stunner for the pinfall victory. The former WWE Champion wondered if it was possible for The Great Liberator to remain loyal to both The Bloodline and Kevin Owens moving forward.

Kingston suggested that Zayn change his name to "Sam Owens" as a compromise.

"Man… I might be late on this but… I just realized that Sami been trying to get in with the Samoans…but there’s questions on wether he’s still boys with Kevin Owens… you think he can stay loyal to both parties by changing his name to ‘Sam Owens’ ?"

Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston @TrueKofi Man… i might be late on this but…



The Usos are in the midst of a lengthy run with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Time will tell if The Honorary Uce will eventually turn on them to side with Owens and challenge for the titles.

