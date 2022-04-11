"Wrestling is at its worst" - Sami Zayn discusses why fans sometimes don't like the current product

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke about fans not wanting to be able to predict what happens in a wrestling match.

Sami Zayn faced off with Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match. The chaotic bout ended in a loss for the Master Strategist as Knoxville caught him under a giant mousetrap and pinned him for the win.

On the latest episode of Out of Character, Zayn spoke at length about the predictable nature of wrestling and why fans dislike it. He mentioned that fans enjoyed wrestling when it was unpredictable. He detailed how unpredictability made the Royal Rumble so unique.

Here's what Sami had to say:

"Wrestling is at its worst when you can see what's coming a mile away. And anytime I see fans complaining, they're kinda right because they can call it. They don't want to be able to call it. Who wants that? That's when we're at our worst. We're at our best when you don't know. The Royal Rumble is such a great example because you guys don't know who's coming out next. That's why people love the Rumble." (From 35:08 onwards)

Sami Zayn lost again on SmackDown via countout

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn was in a singles match with the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown did his best to escape, but McIntyre chased him and dragged him back into the ring.

As the Scottish Warrior set up for the Claymore, Zayn bolted out of the ring and escaped through the crowd, resulting in a countout victory for McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see how this feud pans out in the coming weeks and if the two men come face-to-face once again at WrestleMania Backlash.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Out of Character and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh