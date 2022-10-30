Sami Zayn feels things are "really rosy" with The Bloodline

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is going to insane lengths to prove that things are fine within The Bloodline.

The bickering between Sami and Jey Uso once again affected the Bloodline this week as they lost another matchup. Roman Reigns came out in the middle and addressed the issue. He advised and even threatened his cousin to settle the matter before things got out of hand.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with The Bloodline members on SmackDown LowDown this week. Sami Zayn was quick to dismiss any rumors of a divide within the group.

"Well, I mean, I'm sure some of us regret certain things we might have said, right? I think we some of us might have said some stuff that we really should not have said but we didn't mean. And you know what? It doesn't matter because actually, I think things are very good with The Bloodline now."

Sami made it clear that things are better for the stable as The Usos are nearing a record-breaking title reign and The Tribal Chief is on the verge of another successful title defense against Logan Paul.

"I mean, things are actually really rosy right now in The Bloodline. The Usos are on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions of all time. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel's about to smash Logan Paul in a very satisfying way. And honestly, things are good, so we feel good. We're actually about to go to dinner yeah, Waffle House." [From 2:18 - 3:08]

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa lost to The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown

Amidst the high tensions, The Usos will face yet another challenge when they defend their tag titles against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Ridge Holland and Butch earned the title opportunity when they defeated Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in a tag team matchup on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Brutes now stand in the way of The Usos becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time, a record currently held by The New Day.

