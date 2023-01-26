Sami Zayn finally breaks silence with three-word message after Jey Uso saved him on RAW XXX

Sami Zayn has finally put up a tweet reacting to Jey Uso saving him from Solo Sikoa on RAW XXX.

The 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand featured a Tribal Court segment with Roman Reigns hosting a trial for Zayn. The Tribal Chief wasn't thrilled when the Honorary Uce refused to defend himself and ordered Solo Sikoa to take care of him.

As Sikoa was about to hit Sami Zayn with a Samoan Spike, Jey Uso stopped him to a loud reaction from the fans in attendance. WWE's Twitter handle asked fans to share their reactions to the heartfelt moment.

Zayn responded to the tweet and had the following to say in response:

"pretty great ngl," he wrote.

How did fans react to Sami Zayn's tweet?

The WWE Universe has had nothing but praise for the segment in question ever since it took place on RAW XXX. Fans absolutely loved Jey's character development and the fact that he saved someone he once hated to the core.

Here's how fans reacted to Zayn's tweet:

Sami and Jey Uso have come quite a long way over the past eight months or so. There was a time not too long ago when Jey hated Sami's guts and fully believed that he wasn't trustworthy.

Last year, Zayn opened up about his on-screen relationship with Jey Uso:

“These dynamics that we sort of splintered off to with Jimmy and Jey, they’re like, there’s a certain element, not to say Jey is like the angry one or anything. It’s a story we’ve told for six months, but Jimmy really is a laid back dude. The relationship that we had on screen is very, very similar to the relationship we have backstage.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

It's safe to assume that Jey has Sami's back going forward and will do everything in his power to defend him if trouble comes around.

It would certainly be interesting to see what's next for Zayn now that The Tribal Chief has declared him "not guilty," at least for now.

What was your reaction to Jey Uso saving Sami Zayn on RAW XXX? Share in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes