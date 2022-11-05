Sami Zayn finally responds to Roman Reigns telling the Saudi Arabian fans they don't deserve The Honorary Uce

Sami Zayn finally took to Twitter after fans in Saudi Arabia demanded an appearance from The Honorary Uce.

During Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's Crown Jewel press conference, the WWE Universe chanted Zayn's name, much to The Tribal Chief's displeasure. He took to the microphone and claimed that they didn't deserve to see his fellow Bloodline member.

Zayn took to Twitter to react to Reigns' comments. The Honorary Uce claimed that Reigns' comments were nothing short of "ice cold."

"ICE COLD MY DAWG" wrote Zayn.

Check out Sami Zayn's reaction below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn ICE COLD MY DAWG

ICE COLD MY DAWG https://t.co/BF59oSTXkW

Last week on SmackDown, Zayn and The Bloodline were involved in yet another incredible segment that took the professional wrestling world by storm.

The Honorary Uce got into another disagreement with Jey Uso, who hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye with the former. During the heated confrontation, Jey accidentally disrespected Reigns.

This led to Zayn speaking in defense of one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. The former Intercontinental Champion's comments eventually led to The Bloodline breaking character on television.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

How did the WWE Universe react to Sami Zayn's tweet?

In reaction to Sami Zayn's latest tweet, the WWE Universe responded to The Honorary Uce by posting hilarious memes.

Fans claimed that despite Zayn's absence in Saudi Arabia, he remains "ucey." Whereas, one Twitter user suggested that The Honorary Uce should be in control of tonight's episode of pre-taped SmackDown.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Carlton Weathersby @Carlton_W1 @SamiZayn @mckenzieas93V2 Just bring your inner Ucey Sami to Crown Jewel. Logan Paul will acknowledge Roman Reigns tomorrow @ Crown Jewel @SamiZayn @mckenzieas93V2 Just bring your inner Ucey Sami to Crown Jewel. Logan Paul will acknowledge Roman Reigns tomorrow @ Crown Jewel https://t.co/DESqYnz3My

Ty🧢👻🏂🏋🏾‍♂️🚵🏽 @coolenthai @SamiZayn Way to leave them high and dry in SA Sami, thought you were an honorary Uce??? @SamiZayn Way to leave them high and dry in SA Sami, thought you were an honorary Uce???

matt harvey @halladayfan32 @SamiZayn you are the best thing going in the wwe sami kudos @SamiZayn you are the best thing going in the wwe sami kudos

Roman Reigns will be in action against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel. The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Jimmy and Jey recently defeated the two on an episode of SmackDown. The Bloodline also set their sights on Sheamus, injuring his hand on the blue brand in the absence of The Head of the Table.

Have you been enjoying Sami Zayn's run with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes