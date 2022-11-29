Sami Zayn forces Bloodline member to break character at WWE Live event

Sami Zayn was finally accepted as part of The Bloodline by Jey Uso at Survivor Series: WarGames over the weekend.

Since aligning himself with the group, Zayn has been noted for making many stars, including The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, break character. One of the most notable times was when he tried to break up a family argument by telling The Head of the Table that Jey was not "feeling very Ucey."

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Sami did the unthinkable when he betrayed long-time friend Kevin Owens to help The Bloodline win. Zayn dealt Owens a low blow and invited Jey Uso to pin his former friend. Following the defeat over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, Owens, The Honorary Uce and Jey Uso embraced in the ring before The Bloodline celebrated together.

At a WWE Live event just hours later, Sami continued in his starring role as The Bloodline's hype man by praising Solo Sikoa on the ramp. Pointing to Sikoa, Zayn heaped compliments on the former NXT North American Champion, proclaiming:

"Right here, this man right here... that's my dawg. That's my Uce. This man was an absolute legend last night at WarGames."

During the speech, Sikoa appeared to be trying his best not to laugh by hiding his face with the towel that he had on his head. As he removed the towel, it looked as though he was trying hard to remain serious and not crack a smile at Zayn as the crowd reacted.

A fan captured Sami Zayn celebrating as Survivor Series: WarGames went off the air

After helping his team win the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames, a fan caught Sami Zayn celebrating on camera. As the Premium Live Event went off the air, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion scaled the cage and sat on the edge. As Zayn celebrated, The Tribal Chief stared from down below.

After many months of trying his best to prove himself to The Bloodline, Zayn was accepted into the group as the "Honorary Uce".

