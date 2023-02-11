Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has become the lone WWE Superstar willing to stand up to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, on SmackDown at least. With his friend Kevin Owens nowhere in sight since the Royal Rumble, Zayn's fighting a one-man battle against the Tribal Chief...or is he?

This week, Sami Zayn confronted Paul Heyman in the middle of the ring. Zayn told Heyman that Reigns' days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion were numbered. In exactly eight days, Reigns and The Bloodline would fall. Well, most of The Bloodline. Jey Uso appeared just before the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title match began, refusing to leave brother Jimmy Uso high and dry against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

After the match, the Usos walked to the back, where they went their separate ways. Jey would then run into Sami, who promised to find him a "way out" if he was willing to work with him. He said he acknowledged Main Event Jey and left the longtime champion with quite a lot to think about.

Are we looking at a real partnership between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, of all people? Looking back over the past year, it makes a lot of sense.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso: The story so far

Sami Zayn aligned himself with The Bloodline all the way back in May when he was trying to earn some respect within the SmackDown locker room. Roman Reigns found him amusing at best, but in a month's time, Zayn was given the title Honorary Uce.

While Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and even late addition Solo Sikoa seemed to trust Sami, Jey Uso was incredibly skeptical. The first man to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline, as well as the one to truly start the era of The Tribal Chief, Jey felt that Zayn was trying to weasel his way into the spotlight and steal what they'd fought so hard for.

Sami Zayn would show up for various matches involving The Bloodline, title or not. Sometimes he'd be a key factor in securing a victory and, in some instances, a costly mistake. In Jey's eyes, he was nothing but a pest that he was hoping to eliminate one day.

It took Jey Uso seven months to finally look at Sami as one of his own. At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami not only saved the Bloodline from suffering defeat, he actively fed Kevin Owens to Jey Uso. In fact, Sami gave Jey the defining pin of the night. Ever since then, Jey and Sami were as tight as could be. Some would say thicker than blood.

Zayn was welcomed almost instantly by the rest of the Bloodline but had to earn the respect of Jey Uso. Maybe that's why when Sami failed to comply with Roman Reigns' commands at the Royal Rumble, Jey couldn't join in the beatdown. The former Honorary Uce struck The Tribal Chief with a chair when he ordered the Honorary Uce to attack Kevin Owens. When Zayn apologized, he didn't look at Roman or Jimmy, or even Solo.

He turned towards Jey Uso, the man he had spent nine months cultivating a relationship with. It's been two weeks since, and Jey Uso has wanted nothing to do with Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the duo in the future.

What do you think will happen at WWE Elimination Chamber? Will Jey join Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments below!

