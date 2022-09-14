Sami Zayn responds to being acknowledged by a member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn recently responded to being acknowledged by 'The Wiseman' Paul Heyman in The Bloodline.

After losing the Intercontinental Championship to Ricochet earlier this year, Sami Zyan entered a feud with Johnny Knoxville, and the two faced off at The Grandest Stage of Them All, where the Canadian wrestler lost. Since then, Zayn has been trying his best to get into The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Recently, The Liberator has been accepted by the members of the group, with the exception of Jey Uso. Paul Heyman, who was last seen at SummerSlam 2022, went on Twitter and acknowledged Zayn as an 'Honorary Uce' of the stable.

The 38-year-old superstar replied to The Wiseman on being noticed by the stable:

"When Wiseman says it, it be true."

Fans love Sami Zayn's comedic timings and his inclusion with The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if the stable fully accepts Zayn as a part of the group or eventually kicks him out.

Sami Zayn called himself the fourth son of Rikishi

The Anoa'i family is one of the most renowned families in the world of wrestling. It has given several megastars and superstars in the industry, such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Umaga, Rikishi, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

Currently, The Bloodline consists of four members of the Anoa'i family, Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

Sami Zayn, who has been trying to become a permanent member of the stable, has gone out of his way to protect the members of The Bloodline. After Sikoa's SmackDown debut, Rikishi went on Twitter to praise his sons.

Zayn responded to the WWE Hall of Famer by saying he is their 4th son in a way:

"Almost like 4 sons, in a way."

It will be interesting to see what Zayn does next to get the approval of the members of the stable.

Fans believe The Bloodline will eventually turn on Zayn, especially Jey Uso, who has been suspicious about his actions.

Will Zayn be the permanent member of The Bloodline? or will the Stable turn on The Honorary Uce? Sound off in the comment section below!

