Sami Zayn gives Randy Orton update at Survivor Series: War Games; Could 20-time WWE champion be replaced?

Sami Zayn has provided an update on his teammate Randy Orton's status for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Viper is scheduled to make his return during the show after being out of action for 18 months. He was revealed as the 5th member of Cody Rhodes' team, which also includes Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Zayn.

During a backstage segment on the Premium Live Event, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were talking about The Apex Predator's lack of presence during the show. It was revealed that he wasn't at the venue yet. Jey stated that with or without Randy Orton, they're going to war with The Judgment Day in the main event. The babyfaces will take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh inside the steel structure.

Expand Tweet

If Orton does not show up for the match, it's possible that he could be replaced. One superstar who could take his place is LA Knight, who was featured alongside Cody's team on the WWE Superstore banner.

According to Fightful Select, WWE planned a spot to tease Randy Orton being taken out of the upcoming bout. The report clarified that The Viper is in Chicago for Survivor Series. He was reportedly preparing for the match earlier and is expected to compete. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

Do you think Randy will actually show up? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here