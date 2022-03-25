"Care to make something up?" - Sami Zayn goes fishing for dirt on Johnny Knoxville

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has once again taken to Twitter to antagonize Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn and Knoxville will clash at WrestleMania following a longstanding feud beginning with the former eliminating the latter of the Men's 2022 Royal Rumble match. Since then, the two have gone back and forth on social media. The Jackass star also subjected Zayn to a series of pranks, including hiring a lookalike to play his butler, and releasing the WWE star's phone number to the public.

The Great Liberator recently took to the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, Johnny's hometown, to ask the locals for their opinions on the former MTV star. While trying to dig up dirt, Sami Zayn asked a pair of Knoxville residents what Johnny's treatment of "waiters" and "the homeless" was like but found nothing of note.

This prompted Zayn to ask the couple if they'd make something up, to which the duo responded with an emphatic no.

"All this years in Knoxville, you have never a single bad word about him? Do you care to make something up? I could use anything really," Zayn asked.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn WORK WITH ME BROTHER WORK WITH ME BROTHER https://t.co/qxLEY8FJ0J

Jackass invaded WWE long before Johnny Knoxville feuded with Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville is undoubtedly not the first Jackass star to have any involvement in the WWE.

The cast of the MTV series-turned-movie franchise was initially supposed to invade SummerSlam in 2007, set to square off with Umaga. However, plans were scrapped, with Chris Pontius and Steve-O getting mauled by The Samoan Bulldozer on RAW instead.

Steve-O later stated that he didn't know when to stay down, prompting an angry, shoot-style beatdown on the star, who Umaga thought was no-selling his offense.

Sami Zayn has not found anything on the Jackass star yet. It will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds on this week's SmackDown.

