The brand new Survivor Series t-shirt has come out and Sami Zayn isn't happy with it. Zayn noticed that the poster slapped on the t-shirt didn't feature him, and he decided to go on Twitter to express his disappointment over the same. Zayn took a shot at Vince McMahon while doing so, by narrating a made up discussion that he thinks the boss had with his team before the t-shirt came out.

According to Zayn, the conversation kicked off with Vince McMahon asking his "yes men" to start with the important stuff, to which one of them responded by talking about WWE's quarterly earnings.

Zayn then took a shot at Vince McMahon by hinting that his priority isn't WWE's business growth, but to disrespect him. Check out Sami's full tweet below:

VINCE: alright, start with the important stuff.

YESMAN #1: well sir, quarterly earnings have exceeded all-

VINCE: no! Priorities dammit!

YESMAN #2: well sir it’s getting harder but our teams found yet another way to disrespect Sami Zayn!

VINCE: HAHA YAAAH! Whatcha got?

YESMAN #1: pic.twitter.com/CaaLoOUlYY — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 22, 2020

This isn't the first time Zayn has taken a jibe at Vince McMahon

Fans might remember that Sami Zayn trolled Vince McMahon last year for wishing Brock Lesnar a happy birthday, and not him. Zayn shares a birthday with Lesnar, and didn't forget to remind the boss of the same.

As for Survivor Series 2020, Sami Zayn is all set to do battle with Bobby Lashley in an interbrand match at the event.

It goes without saying that he is as much a part of the event as other Superstars who are featured on the t-shirt. Here's hoping Vince McMahon and WWE take note of Zayn's tweet and make things right the next time around.