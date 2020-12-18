Next week, WWE will present the Slammy Awards hosted by R-Truth on Wednesday, December 23 on the Network. While the show should be entertaining, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn thinks that the Slammys will be nothing but biased.

Samy Zayn took to social media to announce that he would be hosting his own awards show tonight on WWE SmackDown called the 'SAMI Awards'.

The Great Liberator wrote the following on Twitter:

The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites. That's why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS! The always honest 'Champion of the People', will present awards that reflect the true will of the people!

Will the "Sami Awards" reveal Sami Zayn's challenger for WWE Intercontinental Championship?

As of this writing, Sami Zayn currently doesn't have an opponent for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Will the Sami Awards be the catalyst to secure a match for the Intercontinental Champion?

Over the last few weeks, both Big E and Daniel Bryan have crossed paths with Sami Zayn and maybe one or both of them could challenge Zayn for his title on Sunday. It just doesn't seem right to end the year without these three talented performers on the pay-per-view. With any luck, the Sami Awards could rectify this situation tomorrow night on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Looking over the TLC card right now, there are actually no tables or chairs matches currently scheduled. These are match types that are usually seen every year at this event, so one of these could be the stipulation for Zayn's Intercontinental Championship match if it were to take place.

