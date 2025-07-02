Sami Zayn involved in an affair with a backstage person in WWE, says veteran

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Sami Zayn may be involved in an affair with someone backstage in the company. Russo's thoughts stemmed from the former Bloodline member's recent booking.

Zayn was in action at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Karrion Kross in a singles match. However, the feud did not end there, as Kross attacked Sami backstage on this week's RAW and injured his ribs with a steel rod. The former Intercontinental Champion still competed in the main event with taped ribs, where he and Penta suffered a loss to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo noted that he does not understand why Sami needed to be protected in the loss by having him fight with taped ribs. The former WWE writer stated that he believes that Zayn may be having an affair with a writer or someone else.

"I swear to god, I am not kidding you. I think Sami Zayn may be having some type of affair with some of the writers, or something there. The fact that they feel they have to protect Sami Zayn with taped ribs. A Bron Breakker spear could not beat Sami unless his ribs were taped. I swear to god, bro, it’s like, all of this is nonsense." [From 2:35 to 3:07]

Sami Zayn is likely to go after Karrion Kross, and the two could soon meet in a rematch. Many questioned the former Bloodline member's win at WWE Night of Champions, as Kross' rising popularity among fans led them to believe that he could have benefited more from the win.

