"I am going to steamroll through him" - Sami Zayn issues a stern warning to SmackDown star

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had some harsh words for his next challenger, Ricochet.

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn was in a triumphant mood as he celebrated his win over Shinsuke Nakamura last week for the Intercontinental Championship. He declared that he would be a fighting champion and laid out an open challenge before being interrupted by Johnny Knoxville.

After laying out the Jackass Forever star in the ring with a vicious Helluva Kick, Zayn was confronted backstage by Ricochet, who wanted to take up the champion on his open challenge.

While in conversation with Megan Morant on Talking Smack, Zayn suggested that Ricochet hadn't done anything to deserve a title shot. He stated that WWE was still conspiring against him. He assured Megan he would smash all challengers, including Ricochet and Johnny Knoxville, on the road to WrestleMania.

Here's what the Master Strategist had to say:

"Ricochet, oh yeah. Because he did so much to deserve this opportunity. It's just clear that the conspiracy against me is not over and it never will be. But it doesn't matter because I now know for sure and here's the proof, that I can overcome whatever they throw at me. So when they throw Ricochet at my way, fine no problem. I am going to steamroll through him because I have big plans for WrestleMania and they don't involve Ricochet and they don't involve Johnny Knoxville. In fact, I've said too much as it is. Let's just take it from there. I have to polish this thing. It's beautiful but it smudges easily. It's beautiful but it smudges easily. We'll talk later." [3:07-3:44]

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship

The Elder Statesman of SmackDown won the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the third time in his career last week when he beat Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the brutal encounter, Sami Zayn capitalized on Nakamura's injured knee by viciously slamming it against the ring post. Zayn then executed a hard kick to Nakamura's injured knee inside the ring to pin the champ and claim the victory.

