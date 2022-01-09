"I never thought I'd say this" – Sami Zayn issues warning to Royal Rumble entrant

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has some harsh words for Johnny Knoxville.

The fireworks started backstage this week on SmackDown when Zayn came face-to-face with Knoxville. Knoxville came to the show to campaign for a place in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, Sami did not take too kindly to this and mentioned that the Jackass star was not qualified to compete at the Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to vent his frustrations after the events of last night. Zayn was livid at being humiliated on the blue brand. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown mentioned he'd have to lay the beatdown on Johnny Knoxville after what happened during their encounter on this week's show:

Sami Zayn was humiliated on SmackDown by Johnny Knoxville

The Elder Statesman of SmackDown had a rough night this week on SmackDown. Zayn was scheduled to take on Rick Boogs in a singles showdown. Zayn won the 12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet Match, which allowed him to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

However, the feud did not begin on the best note for Sami Zayn. During the match, Sami got distracted while talking trash with Nakamura on the outside. This gave Boogs an opening to win the match with a roll-up.

The humiliation continued as Sami recovered from the shock of losing to Boogs. Knoxville emerged from the back and tossed The Master Strategist from the ring over the top rope. It was then announced that Johnny Knoxville would be entering the Royal Rumble Match.

