[Watch] Sami Zayn lashes out at WWE staff after SmackDown

SmackDown star Sami Zayn recently got annoyed by some backstage staff and blew a gasket during an interview segment.

Zayn was finally accepted into the Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce" by none other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. It was a rollercoaster moment for the self-anointed locker room leader as Reigns initially gave the impression that Sami was being kicked out of the faction.

The "Honorary Uce" was in conversation with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown when some crew members backstage started creating a ruckus. Zayn lost his cool and snapped at them for disturbing him during the interview.

"One second, hey, keep it down. Honorary Uce doing an interview for God's sakes. Who's hiring these yahoos?" [From 3:35 - 3:47]

You can watch the segment here:

Sami Zayn has had his ups and downs with The Bloodline

It has been a tough year for the Elder Statesman of SmackDown. Sami Zayn lost the Intercontinental Title in quick time to Ricochet and was humiliated by celebrity star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

His efforts to get into The Bloodline also led to him being victimized by several of Roman's opponents. Sami took innumerable Claymore kicks from Drew McIntyre when the Scottish Warrior was feuding with The Tribal Chief in the run up to Clash at the Castle.

Zayn's equation with Jey Uso hasn't always been the best as the Right Hand Man for Roman Reigns doesn't trust him and wants nothing to do with him. However, this week Sami had a moment to remember as he was offered a personalized T-shirt and officially inducted into The Bloodline by the Tribal Chief himself.

What do you think the future holds for Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce"? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far