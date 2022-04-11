"Never feels weird" - Sami Zayn reveals why his match against four-time WWE Champion was a standout WrestleMania performance

Sami Zayn recently explained why he is a fan of his WrestleMania 36 match against Daniel Bryan.

Two years ago at The Show Of Shows, Zayn and Danielson wrestled each other in an instant classic over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The contest was widely considered a dream match, as the duo are viewed as two of the best wrestlers in the world.

During his recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the former champion claimed that fans were expecting a lot more from his match against Bryan. But Zayn explained that the match against Bryan never felt weird, though it took place in an empty arena. Meanwhile, he noted that several other matches at WrestleMania 36 didn't exactly feel the same.

"Part of the reason why I'm such a fan of my match with Daniel Bryan, I know it's not exactly what you expect when you see on paper, Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, Intercontinental Championship, you're expecting one thing, I know it wasn't that and I would've loved to have that," said Zayn. "But the thing that I'm so proud about that match is when you watch that match back, it never feels weird that it's in an empty arena. Never. And if you watch the rest of WrestleMania, a lot of matches feel really weird that it's in an empty arena." [11:08 onwards]

Sami Zayn believes that he is currently doing his best work in WWE

During the same podcast, Sami Zayn claimed that his recent run has been his best work in WWE to date. The SmackDown star seems to be quite invested in his character, as he is trying to bring in a different aspect to the gimmick.

"I felt like the stuff I'm doing really the last year and a half since post-COVID and Thunderdome era on has been some of the best stuff I've ever done, certainly character-wise," said Zayn. "I've just been having so much fun and I don't want, that's going to sound extremely arrogant. If I say it, well, I'm operating on another level. I'm trying to bring a different aspect to the character that we don't see in most wrestling characters." [From 0:50 to 1:23]

Earlier this month, Zayn competed in an incredible match at WrestleMania 38 against Johnny Knoxville. The Master Strategist didn't pick up the win, but the bout was a show-stealer that left fans buzzing.

