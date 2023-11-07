Sami Zayn loses to Grand Slam Champion in heartbreaking defeat on RAW after Crown Jewel

During the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn was thanked at the beginning and awarded a huge title shot for his actions at Crown Jewel 2023. However, in the main event, he suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

In what was the first World Heavyweight Championship match in months on RAW, Seth Rollins told Sami Zayn that he could defend the title against him in the main event - an offer that Sami was initially reluctant about but eventually accepted.

Zayn came close to defeating Seth Rollins, even kicking out of the pedigree. However, Zayn would fall short after his submission attempt turned into a pinning combination for the Champion.

Expand Tweet

As a result, Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion. Zayn had conflicting thoughts on whether or not to target Rollins' back, and the submission was an attempt at that - only for it to fire back at him.

After the match, The Judgment Day came out for their routine attack, while Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out for their routine save. This time, however, Adam Pearce wasn't having any of it and announced a 4 vs. 4 WarGames match.

Expand Tweet

This means that The Judgment Day's honorary member, JD McDonagh, will be alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. What a match that's going to be.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here