Sami Zayn makes a heartbreaking promise on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn sent an emotional message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After headlining WrestleMania 39 Night One last year, Sami Zayn now finds himself without a clear path heading into this year's Show of Shows. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently facing a downturn, experiencing a series of losses against Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even in his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Randy Orton.

During this week's show, Sami Zayn delivered a passionate promo, expressing his belief that there is still a path for him heading into the biggest event of the year. Despite facing continuous losses and adversity, he emphasized his determination to make history. Zayn asserted that he needed to prove himself as a legitimate contender and insisted that he would become a world champion.

"It's Wrestlemania season and I know there is a path. I don't know what it is but I know it's going to present itself. I have to be there to be able see it when it comes my way. I know it sounds crazy. I know it sounds maybe even delusional. After losing and dealing with all this adversity. But I'm telling you I did not get this far by not trusting the feeling that is in my gut. I know there is a path for me to go to Wrestlemania. And not only go to Wrestlemania, but to do something historic. To prove that I am a contender and I will be a Champion," Sami Zayn said.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the beloved WWE Superstar on The Road to Wrestlemania.

