[WATCH] Sami Zayn gets emotional after losing to Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn was unable to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match after losing to Randy Orton in the main event of WWE SmackDown.

Orton and Drew McIntyre were the first two superstars to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. During the same episode of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior defeated AJ Styles to confirm his ticket to Perth, Australia.

In the aftermath of SmackDown, WWE cameras caught up with Zayn backstage. The former Intercontinental Champion was quite emotional and almost at a loss for words. However, The Underdog from the Underground stated that there was no shame in losing to a legend like Orton.

"Not much to say, man. No shame in losing to Randy Orton but its a tough one," Sami Zayn said. [0:08 - 0:21]

What the future has in store for the 39-year-old star remains to be seen.

Vince Russo claimed WWE had dropped the ball with Sami Zayn

According to Vince Russo, WWE has dropped the ball with Sami Zayn, as he blamed the Stamford-based company's creative team.

During Zayn's time with The Bloodline, he was quite possibly the most over and popular superstar in the entire company. After betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, The Underdog from the Underground even earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Canada.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens, as the two men headlined Night One, defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said:

"Bro that is so sad because that is creative dropping the ball and their answer to it is okay let him sit home for the next few months. That's not supposed to be that way. That's not the design man."

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Zayn heading into WrestleMania 40.

