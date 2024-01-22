WWE has dropped the ball with former Bloodline member, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Despite having all the momentum in the world at one point, a particular ex-Bloodline member was fumbled by WWE, according to Vince Russo.

The WWE Superstar in question is Sami Zayn. During his storyline with the Bloodline, Zayn garnered heavy praise for his work. In the later stages of the story, he turned against Roman Reigns and the faction to join Kevin Owens, eventually winning the Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania 39.

However, Sami's prominence in the active scene has dwindled quite a lot since then. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer blamed the Stamford-based promotion for fumbling the opportunity:

"Bro that is so sad because that is creative dropping the ball and their answer to it is okay let him sit home for the next few months. That's not supposed to be that way. That's not the design man." [17:50 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer had previously praised Sami Zayn for his work in the Bloodline

Sami Zayn's success in the Bloodline story came as a surprise to many, who were initially not on board with how things were progressing. According to Teddy Long, the reason is quite simple.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why Sami Zayn achieved a lot of success at the time:

"It doesn't take the muscle and all to be a big star. Look at Rey Mysterio, one of the biggest stars ever in professional wrestling. He ain't no gym rat. He ain't one of those big jacked-up guys. So I think that's what is so good about Sami Zayn. Whatever he's doing, it's real; it's Sami Zayn. You ain't getting nothing but the real guy. That's what you're getting and I think that means a lot." (18:11 - 18:36)

As of now, it remains to be seen when Sami Zayn will be back on the active scene.

