"Whatever he's doing; it's real" - WWE Hall of Famer explains the reason for Sami Zayn's success (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently explained how one doesn't need to have an imposing physique to make a mark for themselves in the wrestling business.

While the likes of Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg, among others, are examples of heavyweights who became big stars, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, and many others succeeded despite their physical limitations.

What it takes to become a needle-mover in the business is in-ring chops, character work, and, most importantly, the connection with fans. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long explained how one doesn't necessarily have to be a gym freak to become a wrestler.

The WWE legend added that a lot of talents from back in the day didn't frequent the gym as much as today's athletes. Long cited the example of Ron Simmons, saying the Hall of Famer only occasionally went to the gym but still kept himself fit.

"Here's the thing. Everybody doesn't have to go to the gym to be a professional wrestler. It's that simple. I know a lot of guys from back in the day who never went to the gym but came out and performed well. Ron Simmons was a guy who went to the gym, but Ron Simmons wasn't a gym rat. Ron Simmons would go to the gym once a month and then lay down and bench press six hundred pounds," said Teddy Long. (17:41 - 18:02)

Furthermore, Teddy Long mentioned that someone like Rey Mysterio, who was far from an imposing figure, became a big star in WWE solely because of his talent.

Similarly, the former SmackDown General Manager also praised Sami Zayn, saying he presents his real self in front of the camera, which is why he has come so far in WWE.

"It doesn't take the muscle and all to be a big star. Look at Rey Mysterio, one of the biggest stars ever in professional wrestling. He ain't no gym rat. He ain't one of those big jacked-up guys. So I think that's what is so good about Sami Zayn. Whatever he's doing, it's real; it's Sami Zayn. You ain't getting nothing but the real guy. That's what you're getting and I think that means a lot." (18:11 - 18:36)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is a fan of Sami Zayn's promo skills

In a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell picked both Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman as the "Promo of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The former WWE manager stated that the 38-year-old performer had the special ability to draw a big crowd just by speaking.

"I think that's a toss-up between Sami Zayn and Paul [Heyman]. They are so natural at doing it. Sami (...) there's an old saying in wrestling. If you can't angle them in, talk them in. Good talkers could come and get you to see it. That's always been the case. But Sami Zayn is phenomenal, and Paul Heyman, he's a master," said Dutch Mantell.

Though Sami Zayn fell short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023, he'll get another shot at the gold at a Live Event in Toronto on March 4th.

