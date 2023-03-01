"Sami Zayn is phenomenal" - Former WWE manager lavishes praise on SmackDown star (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has picked both Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman as the "Promo of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Known for his in-ring exploits over the last two decades, Zayn finally got the chance to showcase his underutilized mic skills as part of the Bloodline saga. His ability to gain sympathy despite being a part of a heel stable won over the fans. He became such a crowd favorite that when The Bloodline imploded at Royal Rumble 2023, fans hurled abuse at Roman Reigns for beating him up.

As for Paul Heyman, fans have witnessed him delivering incredible promos for decades, first alongside Brock Lesnar and now as part of The Bloodline.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell picked both Heyman and Zayn as the "Promo of the Year." Mantell mentioned that Zayn was one of the rare talents who could make people buy tickets just with his words. As for Paul Heyman, the former WWE manager stated that he was a "master."

"I think that's a toss-up between Sami Zayn and Paul [Heyman]. They are so natural at doing it. Sami (...) there's an old saying in wrestling. If you can't angle them in, talk them in. Good talkers could come and get you to see it. That's always been the case. But Sami Zayn is phenomenal, and Paul Heyman, he's a master," said Dutch Mantell. (7:15 - 7:55)

Dutch Mantell thinks Sami Zayn losing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was the right call

On the recent edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained why Reigns defeating Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber was the right decision. Mantell stated that Zayn was one of the weakest challengers Reigns was up against, and it wouldn't have made sense for The Tribal Chief to lose his title against him.

"But I think they worked on this, on Roman, for three years, for him to go up against Sami, who is the weakest one of all of them and lose, that wouldn't even fare good for anybody. I don't think it would even help Sami because Sami needs Roman, he needs The Bloodline because that's what got him over. Without them, I don't know where he would be. He would probably still be the third or fourth match but he fit in this perfectly because he wanted to be with them so bad," said Mantell.

The former Honorary Uce will challenge Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a Live Event in Toronto on March 4th.

