Sami Zayn makes request to WWE fans while recalling iconic year-old moment

Sami Zayn sent a message to WWE fans a year after his successful defense of the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Ad

Zayn is a former four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. His fourth reign began at WrestleMania XL with a win over Gunther. He was trained by Chad Gable leading up to their match. Hence, Zayn agreed to give the former Alpha Academy leader a shot at his title.

The European crowd had come up with an exciting new chant for Zayn, which he wished had caught on with fans in America. On X/Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion expressed the same along with a short clip of the crowd chanting during his match against Gable.

Ad

Trending

"One year ago today. I really wish this chant had caught on with American crowds as well," Zayn wrote.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Check out Zayn's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn could be Gunther's opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2025, says Sam Roberts

According to WWE analyst Sam Roberts, WWE could book Sami Zayn vs. Gunther for the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The two men have a lot of history.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the analyst stated:

"Sami Zayn has already qualified for King of the Ring. If Sami Zayn wins King of the Ring, you could go to SummerSlam now with Sami vs. Gunther. I think that's going to be the one that you're looking at."

Ad

Ad

Zayn remains in contention to challenge for a WWE World Title at SummerSlam. He is still a part of the King of the Ring Tournament, where he will face Randy Orton in the semifinal. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match to qualify.

The winner of the Zayn-Orton semifinal will face the winner of the other semifinal featuring Cody Rhodes against either Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Rusev, or Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Gunther became the new World Heavyweight Champion on last week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, dethroning Jey Uso to become a two-time champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More