Gunther's SummerSlam opponent predicted by WWE analyst

WWE Superstar Gunther once again captured the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's RAW. Following the Monday night show, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts predicted who could challenge The Ring General at SummerSlam 2025.

Gunther tapped out to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and lost his World Heavyweight Title. Following this, he secured a victory over Pat McAfee at the Backlash Premium Live Event before once again focusing on The YEET Master. On the June 9 episode of RAW, Gunther ended Uso's 51-day reign, becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted a potential match between Sami Zayn and Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. The analyst believed this bout could materialize if The Great Liberator were to emerge victorious in the King of the Ring Tournament.

For those unaware, Zayn has already qualified for the semi-final of the KOTR tournament. The former Intercontinental Champion defeated Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match on this week's RAW to advance to the next level.

"Sami Zayn has already qualified for King of the Ring. If Sami Zayn wins King of the Ring, you could go to SummerSlam now with Sami vs. Gunther. I think that's going to be the one that you're looking at," Roberts said. [From 17:30 to 17:43]

Watch the full episode below:

Sam Roberts says Gunther could destroy a WWE legend upon his return

Goldberg is reportedly set to make his return on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Hall of Famer is expected to go after The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the same episode, Sam Roberts claimed that if WWE were to book a program between the two men, then Gunther could destroy Goldberg.

"Goldberg beat [Brock] Lesnar. Goldberg beat Bray [Wyatt]. Goldberg, he beats people. Now, if you want to stay true to the Gunther character, that would be the thinking going in like [sic] I would love that if we went in going, 'Oh man, they ended Jey’s title reign just to put the title on Gunther so that Goldberg could beat him,' and then Gunther just destroys Goldberg," he said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will book a showdown between Gunther and Goldberg for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the coming days.

