Sami Zayn makes a stunning admission about his time with The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has admitted that some people within WWE didn't want him to be part of The Bloodline storyline.

Zayn began associating himself with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Paul Heyman in April last year. He became an Honorary Uce on the May 27th, 2022 episode of SmackDown. It would lead to one of the most riveting storylines of the past year, with it culminating in Zayn and Kevin Owens winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

In an appearance on WWE's After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick asked Zayn about his time with The Bloodline. He revealed that there were some people within the company that didn't want him to be involved in the storyline.

"Yeah, there were and I can’t mention names," Zayn said. "There were doubts as to whether it should even happen I think, even in its early infancy stage of it all. ... There was a point when I was actually very impatient with the storyline and I was almost ready to abandon ship and just say, 'Okay, we need to start moving on in a different direction if this isn’t gonna go where it needs to go.'

Zayn continued:

"Because for me, the whole thing, it all hinged on me and Roman getting together finally and the swerve being like, 'Oh, Roman likes this guy.'" (h/t WrestlingNewsCo)

Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline at this year's Royal Rumble after refusing to beat up Kevin Owens. Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada but failed.

Sami Zayn's story with The Bloodline may officially be over after Night of Champions triumph

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenged Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. Zayn and Owens emerged victorious after The Bloodline imploded toward the end of the match.

Jimmy Uso attacked Reigns with two superkicks as a stunned Jey Uso looked on. For the first time, there were real cracks in The Bloodline. Zayn proclaimed on Twitter he "won the war" against Reigns, Solo and The Usos.

"Lost the battle, won the war."

Now that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are officially done with The Bloodline, they are set for a new feud. According to reports, Zayn and Owens' next challengers will be The Judgment Day.

