Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to start feud with new faction after defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions - Reports

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens managed to retain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. According to a new report, the duo could be colliding with The Judgment Day moving forward.

The Judgment Day has been the top faction on RAW over the past year. While Rhea Ripley is at the top of the women's division and is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, the three male members have also been impressive in their outings to the squared circle.

Judgment Day stars are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The two teams have collided in several instances in the past. However, with the tag team champions seemingly done with The Bloodline, Xero News has shared a report that they could be involved in a storyline moving forward.

The Canadian stars' most recent loss inside the WWE ring came against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The match took place on the 15th May edition of Monday Night RAW and involved interferences from The Imperium members.

What did Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens say after defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally achieved their goal of taking down The Bloodline at Night of Champions as the group collapsed from within, with Jimmy Uso laying out Roman Reigns. The duo battled against the heel faction for months and finally had their retribution as they handed Reigns his first PLE loss in 1260 days.

The duo's backstage reaction to the incident at Night of Champions was captured and posted online. While Owens stated clearly that he was done with The Bloodline, Sami was cheerful about the faction's collapse.

Roman Reigns will be present on this week's SmackDown, where he is set to celebrate 1000 days as the Universal Champion. However, with Jimmy Uso raining on his parade at the latest PLE, he is most likely to be looking at retribution.

