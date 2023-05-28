Night of Champions: What did Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens say about the Bloodline betrayal? 

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions. However, this did not come without some help from The Usos. The fractures in The Bloodline erupted as Jimmy Uso superkicked Roman Reigns in the face, twice.

The tension in the faction was brewing for quite a while and it was only a matter of time before it imploded. Given the events of the past year, many believed it would be Jey Uso to crack and turn on The Tribal Chief. Instead, it turned out to be his brother Jimmy Uso.

On the edition of SmackDown, prior to the premium live event, Kevin Owens hosted his talk show where The Tribal Chief was supposed to be the special guest. The Usos crashed the show and amidst their heated exchange, Jimmy Uso claimed that he was 'The Tribal Chief'.

An enraged Roman Reigns walked out to gage the situation and discipline the faction. Things took a turn when a brawl broke out. Jey Uso, Solo Siko and Roman Reigns stood triumphant with the tag team titles, signalling their iconic gesture. During this time, Jimmy Uso stood in the corner as he looked on with a scowl .

The chaotic match witnessed Sami Zayn mocking Roman Reigns, mimicking his signature moves and grinning from ear to ear as The Bloodline crumbled in front of his eyes. Following the match, Zayn and Kevin Owens were spotted backstage and shared their response to what unfolded in their title defense:

"Got nothing left to say about The Bloodline, I'm done talking about The Bloodline" stated Kevin Owens.

Additionally, the former Honorary Uce was cheerful about the fracture in the faction:

"It happened, it happened, it finally happened" said Sami Zayn.

The two Canadian stars have been on the receiving end of hellacious run ins with the faction. Zayn's alliance with them last year came to a halt when Reigns asked the former Honorary Uce to hit his long time friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Sami and KO patched things up and rekindled their friendship to take on The Usos at WrestleMania 39 where they won the tag team gold.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens need to be wary of The Judgment Day

Following the triumphant match at Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are not done defending their titles. If recent weeks that taught us anything, the duo could be on the radar of another menacing faction -The Judgment Day.

They confronted each other on an edition of RAW a few weeks ago which ended in a brawl and Rhea Ripley punched KO in the face. The two seemingly have history brewing since they exchanged scorning glances at each other during Ripley's exit and Owen's entrance on an edition of RAW in 2022.

Later that night, Finn Balor and Damian Priest teamed up against the tag team champions in a non-title bout. The Judgment Day members put up quite the battle. Currently, Ripley is the only member of the faction to hold gold. At the same time, it has been more than a year since any male member held a title.

Dominik Mysterio's push as a singles competitor has garnered him the apt platform to hone his in-ring and mic skills. So, it would be ideal if Balor and Priest teamed up.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' real-life friendship since their time on the independent circuit added to their ability to work in unison as a tag team.

