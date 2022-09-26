"I've kind of taken him under my wing" - Sami Zayn is mentoring former champion in WWE

SmackDown star Sami Zayn recently revealed that he has taken the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, under his wing.

Sami was officially inducted into The Bloodline by Roman Reigns with his own personalized T-shirt. Later in a backstage segment, Ricochet and Madcap Moss teased and made fun of the "Honorary Uce." The former North American Champion came out right at that moment and assaulted the two men.

On the latest episode of SmackDown Lowdown, Sami Zayn told Megan Morant that he has taken up the responsibility of guiding Solo. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown mentioned that he was looking out for the young Samoan and that Sikoa was doing the same for Sami as well.

"I love Solo because I've kind of taken him under my wing. And I feel like he senses that it's coming from a place, a genuine place, I genuinely have his best interests at heart. And what happens when you actually care about someone? Lo and behold, they care about you." [From 3:53 - 4:10]

Sami Zayn announced that he will be in a tag team match next week

During the same conversation, Sami Zayn announced that he and Solo would team up next week against Madcap Moss and Ricochet in a tag team affair.

"He actually senses I care about him. He's got my back, I got his back. So yeah, next week he and I will take on Madcap Moss and Ricochet, and guess what's gonna happen. Bloodline stands tall again." [From 4:17 - 4:31]

Zayn made it clear that the two men will fall victim to the might of The Bloodline when they meet next week on the blue brand.

