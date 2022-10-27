Sami Zayn on the one thing he does not want to do with The Bloodline on WWE TV

Sami Zayn has enjoyed making Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos break character in WWE recently. However, The Honorary Uce does not want to overstep the mark when he appears on television with his Bloodline stablemates.

Zayn officially became an honorary Bloodline member when he was gifted his own shirt by Reigns on the September 23 episode of SmackDown. In recent weeks, the three-time Intercontinental Champion has made some of his fellow superstars laugh on-screen when they are not supposed to.

Although fans responded positively to Zayn's amusing antics, the Canadian explained to Mirror Sport that he knows not to cross the line in serious segments:

"I'm trying not to overdo it," Zayn said. "But the thing is, especially with The Usos, I've known them for a very long time and they get a kick out of me. So that's kind of art imitating life. They're just fun-loving guys."

Zayn also spoke about possibly challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Sami Zayn reflects on The Bloodline breaking character

One of the most notable character-breaking moments occurred on the August 26 episode of SmackDown. Sami Zayn danced in a backstage segment with Roman Reigns and The Usos, causing Jey Uso to cover his mouth to stop himself from laughing out loud.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sami Zayn had made everyone in The Bloodline break character Sami Zayn had made everyone in The Bloodline break character 😂 https://t.co/oQYS76ARpo

Zayn thinks fans appreciate his interactions with The Bloodline so much because they know the likes of Jey Uso are genuinely entertained by him:

"I get asked about this a lot and I've been seeing fans talking about this a lot," Zayn added. "The idea that these guys are laughing for real and it's not something you ever do and it's never really seen with WWE because we're a very well-produced show so stuff like that often gets cut out."

On November 5, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022. Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently involved in feuds with The Brawling Brutes and The New Day.

What do you want to see next from Sami Zayn? Let us know in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes