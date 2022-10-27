Sami Zayn addresses rumors he will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Sami Zayn has given his take on speculation that he could face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to a recent WWE announcement, the next Elimination Chamber event will be held on February 18, 2023, in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news prompted rumors that the Honorary Uce could go one-on-one with The Bloodline leader in a high-profile title match.

In an interview with Mirror Sport, Zayn confirmed that he is aware of the online fan theories. However, even he does not know where the storyline is heading:

"I see all the fans trying to predict it and they don't know and, in a way, I don't know because the reactions start taking it in different directions," Zayn said. "For example, the dynamic between Jey [Uso] and myself? I don't know that it was ever meant to be like this but now you're starting to get people guessing what's Jey going to do and where is it going for him."

The increasingly popular Zayn was confirmed as an honorary member of The Bloodline on the September 23 episode of SmackDown. The segment was widely viewed as one of the best WWE moments of the year so far.

How Sami Zayn feels about his current WWE storyline

As the self-proclaimed locker room leader of WWE, Sami Zayn began regularly interacting with The Bloodline backstage in April. Since then, he has made it his mission to ensure that Roman Reigns remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Zayn is unsure what the future holds for The Bloodline, but he trusts WWE's decision-makers to continue entertaining fans in the coming months:

"I'm past the point of trying to predict what the end game is. But I think at this point, we have such a level of investment that whatever happens, I think fans are going to just be there along for the ride. It's been really a lot of fun and seeing how much the fans have been loving it has been really rewarding."

The Bloodline now consists of six members: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. On November 5, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

