Sami Zayn opens up about mixed booking before WWE WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania has been bumpy for quite a few top WWE Superstars, including Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion opened up about his mixed bookings ahead of The Show of Shows recently.

Last year, Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos in the first night's main event. This year, he's been searching for a way to feature on the card at WrestleMania.

After a series of losses, Sami Zayn recently got back on track with wins over Shinsuke Nakamura and Ivar. He spoke about his recent mixed booking during the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump.

"Wins and losses, they don't define you, but sometimes when the stakes are high, it says a lot about you."

He noted that wins and losses defined a WWE Superstar’s character and meant a lot to the development of their role.

"I don't want to be tooting my own horn here, but I think really what's gotten me this far is that this is when I do my best, when the chips are kind of down and your back is up against the wall and it's like, 'Alright, man, you've talked about being a contender. Well, now your back's up against the wall. Are you who you say you are?' When you talk about that momentum, it's not just about a couple of wins. It's about [knowing] 'Alright, I say I'm a player. I say I'm a contender, and I'm backing it up.'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Sami will be one of the contenders in the Gauntlet Match to identify Gunther’s challenger for his title at WrestleMania 40 scheduled to take place this Monday night.

Sami Zayn could miss out on WWE WrestleMania 40

The stakes will be high on Monday Night RAW as always for Sami Zayn. While many expect Zayn to win the Gauntlet Match, Bully Ray thinks that Chad Gable would be a better option.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the Hall of Famer noted that Gable would put on a much better contest against The Ring General.

"Coming out of last night, we have Sami Zayn's storyline of how this is his final opportunity to get to WrestleMania. I think Sami and Gunther would be a quality Intercontinental Championship match," Ray said. "However, a part of me wants to see Gable-Gunther three, because Gable and Gunther has been really good. And Gable is that underdog who's come close."

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will have fans glued to their screens to find out who will get an Intercontinental Championship shot against Gunther.

