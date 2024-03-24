Sami Zayn opens up on his WWE status, says he is "very happy" right now (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn seems to be more than satisfied with how things are turning out for him right now in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former Intercontinental Champion is slated to go up against Gunther at WrestleMania XL, making it another of his appearances to happen in a high-profile match at The Show of Shows. While Sami certainly has had ups and downs, he has been able to carve out a sizeable fanbase for himself over the last few years simply with his sheer dedication to his craft.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zayn was asked about upcoming shows that he was a part of and how several of those had already sold out. This prompted the former Tag Team Champion to comment on how the pro wrestling landscape is great right now and how he was pleased to be performing at this age in WWE.

"It's awesome and these are just great times. Man it's just to fun to have an audience care so much, and you know when they care, we care. It's just great, it's just great, I don't know. I am very happy performing right now," said Zayn. [6:11 onwards]

The WWE Superstar recently gave a sneak peek into how Gunther works

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther uses brutal chops to hurt his opponents in the ring, and Sami Zayn thinks that fans are invested in The Ring General's matches because of how realistic his moves are.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami stated that Gunther's chops were an effective tool in getting fans invested in the match.

"Okay, so the chops I think jump out at people because of that sound, that loud crack across the chest. People respond to that because anybody can understand a sound like that, they know what's that. They can make that association with what that feels like because everybody at some point has been slapped or something. People can really relate to that." He continued, "Everything he does is pretty painful. The chops do stand out but everything he does is really with a hundred percent intensity. You're talking about what kinda separates him and I think that's it."

As of now, it remains to be seen how Sami Zayn will fare against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL.

