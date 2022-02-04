"I am having a very hard time" - Top WWE Superstar posts defiant message following confrontation with Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn isn't finished with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. You'd think that for Sami Zayn, eliminating Johnny Knoxville at the WWE Royal Rumble would be enough, but it evidently was not.

Sami Zayn flew to Hollywood to crash the world premiere of Knoxville's new movie and was chased off the red carpet with a cattle prod.

Zayn is still fuming over this incident and says he still isn't over what took place earlier this week, tweeting out:

"I am normally a very forgiving and well balanced man, as most of you know by now, but I am having a very, very hard time getting past this," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Is Johnny Knoxville returning to WWE for WrestleMania?

Prior to the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, it was reported that Knoxville's appearances with the company would finish up at the Royal Rumble. But has something changed since then?

Both Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre appearing on the red carpet for Knoxville's new Jackass Forever movie premiere certainly imply that his WWE involvement isn't done yet.

We're sure WWE is happy with the national headlines they're gathering as well due to Sami Zayn's appearance on the red carpet earlier this week.

Zayn even responded to the media headlines on social media, tweeting out:

"The media is framing the incident that took place last night at the #jackassforever premiere to make me [look] like a deranged nut job. The fact that I was assaulted with a weapon in the middle of Hollywood Blvd. while dozens of cameras filmed & photographed it doesn't seem to matter," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Have we seen the last of Knoxville on WWE programming, or is he destined to collide with Zayn at WrestleMania? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Do you expect his feud with Knoxville to continue going into WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

