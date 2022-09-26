Sami Zayn posts emotional video after finally being accepted in The Bloodline

It seems that there is no one happier in the world of professional wrestling right now than Sami Zayn.

Friday night on SmackDown, Zayn thought he was being kicked out of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns, but instead, he was presented with an official Honorary Uce t-shirt.

The former Intercontinental champion went on to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief, and the two men shared an emotional embrace, much to the chagrin of Jey Uso.

Sami Zayn is still celebrating being officially named The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. The Master Strategist took to social media to post his Instagram Story of the hug between him and The Tribal Chief with the song "A Moment Like This" by Kelly Clarkson playing over it.

Sami Zayn threatens AJ Styles that The Bloodline might be coming to WWE RAW on Monday

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles took to social media over the weekend to give Sami Zayn grief for being so excited over being gifted an Honorary Uce t-shirt. Tweeting out:

"Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic," AJ Styles said in a tweet.

The Honorary Uce didn't take kindly to the comments from The Phenomenal One and warned him that when he disrespects the shirt, he disrespects The Bloodline and that the group might head to RAW on Monday to teach Styles a lesson.

"Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear) Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to short this out. Oh, and I don't travel alone. Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa," Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.



Oh, and I don’t travel alone.

As per the recent reports, Zayn is set to face AJ Styles on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

