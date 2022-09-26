Bloodline member set to face Roman Reigns' former rival on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is all set to represent The Bloodline on RAW as he takes on Roman Reigns' former rival AJ Styles in a singles match next week.

Styles and Zayn have been involved in a war of words on social media after the former took a jibe at the former Intercontinental Champion for his segment on SmackDown, where he was recognized as an "Honorary Uce" by The Tribal Chief himself.

Zayn didn't take Styles' words kindly, stating that he might have to come on the red brand to sort out their problems. The Master Strategist added that he will be joined by the Bloodline's enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

However, WWE has provided both men a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle as a match was announced between the two.

Zayn last competed on the red brand in May this year, where he teamed up with The Usos to take on Riddle and The Street Profits.

Roman Reigns recently faced off against AJ Styles at a WWE Live Event.

Sami Zayn won't be the first member of The Bloodline to take on AJ Styles this month. The Phenomenal One recently competed against Roman Reigns in a singles match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Vancouver, Canada. This was the first match between the two since 2016.

The Tribal Chief continued his dominant run in Vancouver as he dodged Styles' phenomenal forearm to hit him with the spear and pick up the victory.

While Styles will have his hands full with The Bloodline on Monday, the former United States Champion will also have to keep an eye on Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One was approached by Finn Balor on RAW last week, where The Prince accused Styles of ignoring him.

Balor also extended an offer to AJ to join the Judgment Day. However, The Phenomenal One refused to budge.

It'll be interesting to see if Balor and Co. decide to help Styles in his new rivalry against The Bloodline, given that Finn has his own score to settle with Roman Reigns.

Are you excited to see Sami Zayn take on AJ Styles? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below!

