  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sami Zayn provides an update on his injury from WWE RAW; sends a five-word message

Sami Zayn provides an update on his injury from WWE RAW; sends a five-word message

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 13:07 GMT
Sami Zayn suffered a nose injury on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Sami Zayn is a former Intercontinental Champion! [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Sami Zayn suffered a nose injury during his latest match against Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW. The 40-year-old superstar provided an update on the injury on social media.

Zayn and McIntyre have crossed paths on multiple occasions, especially in recent months. Unfortunately for Zayn, he is yet to get his hand raised against McIntyre, who extended his winning streak against the OG Bloodline member to 11-0. Post-match, Zayn accidentally hit Cody Rhodes with a Helluva Kick.

Following Monday Night RAW, Zayn posted a picture of himself with tape covering his nose. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion shared a five-word message.

also-read-trending Trending
"Arab nose/spirit is unbreakable," wrote Zayn.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Check out Zayn's tweet here.

Roman Reigns spoke highly of Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns reunited with Sami Zayn at the end of 2024, as the latter reunited with the OG Bloodline and helped them beat The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Reigns discussed Zayn's inclusion in the Bloodline storyline, claiming he wanted to elevate the 40-year-old. He said:

"I'll take full responsibility for Sami [Zayn]. He was doing whatever he was doing with Jack**s [Johnny Knoxville] and all of them, and I just admired the work because it's not easy to do what we do when you're across from a veteran professional," Reigns said. "I just saw something completely different than what we were doing. We [Bloodline] were extremely successful; we were all champions at the time. And to me, I was like, 'Man, that's a personality that I can really bounce off and then I can just show a few different layers of what I have, and my personality, and then I think I can also elevate him.'"

Zayn has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will be joined by several other superstars, including Reigns, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and others.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी