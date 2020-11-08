Sami Zayn rants at WWE after SmackDown (Video)

It was revealed on this past week's post-SmackDown show Talking Smack that Paul Heyman replaced Sami Zayn as the co-host of the show. Heyman will henceforth be the co-host alongside regular co-host Kayla Braxton.

Zayn, who learned about this after arriving at the interview table, hit out at Paul Heyman, Kayla Braxton and WWE. Heyman, conveniently, passed the blame onto Braxton as he said that she was responsible for the removal of Zayn from the co-host role.

Sami Zayn angry at WWE after being removed from Talking Smack co-host role

Zayn barged into a conversation that Braxton and Heyman were having on Talking Smack and said this:

"Excuse me for one second. Can I know what the hell's going on here? Can I know why I'm not sitting in this chair and Paul Heyman is sitting in my chair right now. Why the co-host of Talking Smack is not the co-host of Talking Smack tonight? Why the champion of the people, the Intercontinental Champion, that had a contract to sit in this chair tonight. Why am I not here, Kayla?"

Zayn thought that Braxton was the reason why he got removed as the co-host and accused her of mocking him. Braxton washed her hands of it and said that it wasn't her who caused Zayn to be removed as co-host.

He then turned to Paul Heyman and asked him if it was him who was responsible for this decision. Heyman turned it around and said that it was all Braxton's idea.

Zayn did not seem to believe either and went on a rant:

"Here's my overarching issue. Whether it was you (Braxton) or Heyman or whether it was the powers-that-be, whoever it was, I'm very tired of being supressed when I am the voice of the people. I represent every country of every continent with this championship. I am a man of the people, I am the champion of the people. And I can't even get my position on Talking Smack? I couldn't even buy a minute of television time the other night on SmackDown. I wasn't even on the program. The Intercontinental Champion wasn't even on the program."

Zayn then warned United States Champion Bobby Lashley, whom the Intercontinental Champion will face at Survivor Series later this month.

