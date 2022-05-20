Sami Zayn reacts to former Universal Champion wearing his T-shirt

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has reacted to Kevin Owens wearing his T-shirt on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

It is no secret that Kevin and Sami are the best of friends. They have worked together for many years now. In WWE, Owens made his debut on NXT on the same day Zayn won the brand's main championship by defeating Neville. Later, KO went on to beat him for the title. The duo later reunited on the main roster, where they have both feuded and teamed up with each other.

On this week's episode of RAW, Owens was seen wearing a T-shirt with "Sami Zayn Forever" written on it. The Master Strategist reacted to the gesture on Twitter by posting a picture of the same and coupling it with their signature catchphrase, "Yep".

You can check out the tweet below:

Owens and Zayn famously used "yep" as their catchphrase when they were feuding with Daniel Bryan.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn both recently signed new contracts with WWE

The best of friends recently decided to extend their stay with Vince McMahon's company. By the end of last year, both superstars had almost come to the end of their contracts. At the time, many fans assumed Owens would jump ship and sign with AEW. Instead, in December, Owens agreed to a new multi-year deal that will keep him on WWE's roster for the foreseeable future.

In the month of January, Zayn followed his friend's path by signing a new deal with WWE. The former Intercontinental champion stated that he is very content with his role in the promotion. He also explained that he is at the peak of his career with his character.

Though the two have not been featured in the same storyline recently, the idea of a future reunion cannot be ruled out.

