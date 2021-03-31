Sami Zayn reacts furiously after he is kicked off WWE's The Bump

Sami Zayn appeared as the final guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. Speaking in-character, the WWE SmackDown Superstar reacted bitterly when his interview time was cut short.

This week’s The Bump featured interviews with Carmella, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley, The New Day, and Trish Stratus. Host Kayla Braxton began wrapping up the show before remembering she still had to speak to Zayn.

Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 37 opponent discussed his recent interactions with Logan Paul, as well as his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. Braxton then cut Zayn off before he could discuss any conspiracy theories, prompting this response:

“What? What? What do you mean you have to go? This is our show. Hang on, this is our show. Kayla, you kept me on the line for over an hour and a half. You’re not gonna cut me off now. Is this a joke? You’re not sorry. You’re not sorry. You think I don’t… okay, I see what you did [laughs]. I see what you did. And mark my words, Kayla, you’re gonna be sorry for it. You’re gonna be sorry for it.”

In recent months, Sami Zayn has repeatedly claimed there is a conspiracy against him in WWE. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is set to release a documentary in an attempt to prove he is being treated unfairly.

Sami Zayn’s last words at the end of The Bump

WrestleMania 37 will feature Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn also took a dig at Kayla Braxton’s The Bump colleagues – Evan Mack, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla – as the show ended.

“All of you. I thought I could trust you guys but I can’t. I can’t, you’re all part of it, aren’t you? You’re all part of it. You’re cashing your checks from WWE, you’re laughing. Who gave you this directive? That’s what I wanna know. Who gave you the directive to cut me off? You spineless…[interview ends]”

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a segment with Sami Zayn and Logan Paul. The YouTube star, who has taken an interest in the storyline on Twitter, is set to attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Zayn’s documentary.

