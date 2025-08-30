  • home icon
Sami Zayn reacts after winning the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:57 GMT
Sami Zayn is the new United States Champion! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Sami Zayn is the new United States Champion! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Sami Zayn surprised everyone ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025 when he won the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa. Today, he reacted to his win in France on X/Twitter.

It took a while for Sami Zayn to find his place on WWE's main roster under the old regime. After winning the Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions, Zayn entered a storyline with The Bloodline, which changed the trajectory of his career for years to come.

Under the new regime, The Honorary Uce ended The Usos' and Gunther's legendary reigns as Undisputed Tag Team Champions and Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 39 and 40, respectively. A while back, he was traded to Friday Night SmackDown and entered a feud with Solo Sikoa, where he scored pinfall wins over the champion in a singles and a tag team match.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Liberator did the impossible when he pinned Solo Sikoa and won the United States Championship. The 41-year-old star is one title away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion, and he recently reacted to his title win when he shared a picture with Triple H on X/Twitter.

Sami Zayn has been booked consistently well in the promotion under the Triple-H-led creative regime. The 41-year-old star added another title to his name when he defeated Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship in France.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Vince Russo thinks The Game might put Sami Zayn over at the end of the year by making him win against John Cena in his final match as a performer.

"So, as soon as you've got that time frame [John Cena's retirement], we're going to start building these three talents, and we're going to incorporate them over the next year. They've failed to do any of that... Who's the only guy that they've really, really protected? Who's the only guy on television every week saying he's the next WWE World Champion? I would not be surprised if he [Triple H] puts Sami Zayn over in the [John Cena's] last match," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Zayn as the United States Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

bell-icon Manage notifications