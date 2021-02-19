Sami Zayn reveals the inspiration for his new look

Sami Zayn has recently gone to great lengths to prove that WWE are out to get him. Along the way, it seems as if Zayn has chosen to stop grooming himself, a choice that many fans have been critical of. However, The Great Liberator has revealed that there is some inspiration behind his decision to grow his hair out.

Sami Zayn is a Canadian professional wrestler who is well known throughout the wrestling world. Having made a name for himself on the independent scene, Zayn spent a lot of time in some notable promotions before signing with WWE. Since joining WWE back in 2013, Sami Zayn has received and won numerous titles and accolades, including the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Superstar of the Year.

In an interview with Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Sami Zayn revealed the inspiration behind his new unkempt look. The look featured really long and uncombed hair, along with a raggedy-looking beard. The Great Liberator was inspired by Bill Murray's character in Kingpin and fellow Canadian professional wrestler Bret Hart.

"I had an inspiration early on from, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the movie, Kingpin. Bill Murray’s character in Kingpin and the big game when his hair starts going little by little. That was a bit of an inspiration for me. I wanted to have that look. Or Bret Hart from a more practical point of view, where he’d come out looking one way, but then as the match progressed he looked a different way."

Sami Zayn's new look goes well with his character. Zayn currently plays the role of a Superstar who feels he has been cheated out of numerous opportunities and is under the impression that there are conspiracies against him. In other words, he is meant to look "crazy".

What is next for Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn seems to have given up his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn lost the championship to Big E on an episode of SmackDown and has been trying to regain the title since. However, Zayn's gaze will now be turned to Elimination Chamber, a match he qualified for. If he were to win, Zayn would earn himself a chance at the Universal Championship.

It would be huge for Sami Zayn if he were to come out on top in this match. Do you think The Great Liberator stands a chance? Let us know down below.