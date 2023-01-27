Sami Zayn reveals which member of The Bloodline was the toughest to convince

The Bloodline has been one of the most overly entertaining acts in the company's history over the past couple of years. However, the stable has begun to fall apart in recent weeks. Recently, Sami Zayn revealed which member was the toughest to convince to join the illustrious stable.

Last year, Sami Zayn came out of WrestleMania 38 with a shocking loss to Johnny Knoxville. He later began his quest to join The Bloodline by aiding the members of the stable on numerous occasions before becoming the Honorary Uce and a proud member of the family.

However, Zayn's loyalty has been questioned in the past few weeks due to his previous alliance with Kevin Owens, who is currently feuding with Roman Reigns for the titles. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, the 38-year-old superstar revealed which member was the toughest to convince him to join the stable:

"If I'm being brutally honest, maybe Heyman is the one I felt I had to convince. Well, because I think he's old school and Roman's his guy, Brock was his guy and he's very familiar with the top of the card. And for him to be able to buy into me being a part of the act, that's at the top of the card." (From 0:12 to 0:39)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"I know Roman thinks I'm pretty good, The Usos think it, Heyman is more strategic about things."



doesn't know if he's won over Heyman, but he knows he's won the fans over...



🎙 @arielhelwani |#RoyalRumble @HeymanHustle is the one I felt I had to convince."I know Roman thinks I'm pretty good, The Usos think it, Heyman is more strategic about things." @SamiZayn doesn't know if he's won over Heyman, but he knows he's won the fans over... "@HeymanHustle is the one I felt I had to convince."I know Roman thinks I'm pretty good, The Usos think it, Heyman is more strategic about things."@SamiZayn doesn't know if he's won over Heyman, but he knows he's won the fans over... 🎙 @arielhelwani |#RoyalRumble https://t.co/BtGBVUVLJo

Zayn had doubts that Heyman would not see him as someone to be part of the stable after his rivalry with Johnny Knoxville at Mania.

Sami Zayn reveals how Paul Heyman perceives him in The Bloodline

Last Monday, The Bloodline held a court segment dubbed The Trial of Sami Zayn to decide his fate in the stable after the events on SmackDown. Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns were against Zayn being in the stable.

However, Jey and Jimmy Uso saved the Honorary Uce and bought him some more time in the stable. Speaking in the same interview, Zayn revealed how he thinks Paul Heyman perceived him the the group:

"I know Roman knows I'm pretty good. That's why he said what he said in that interview. I know the Usos think that I'm pretty good and I think all these guys are great. There's mutual respect. With Heyman, he's more strategic about things. Things that I wouldn't think of or he looks at the business in a different way, in a way sometimes I wouldn't look at." (From 0:50 to 1:18)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"I know Roman thinks I'm pretty good, The Usos think it, Heyman is more strategic about things."



doesn't know if he's won over Heyman, but he knows he's won the fans over...



🎙 @arielhelwani |#RoyalRumble @HeymanHustle is the one I felt I had to convince."I know Roman thinks I'm pretty good, The Usos think it, Heyman is more strategic about things." @SamiZayn doesn't know if he's won over Heyman, but he knows he's won the fans over... "@HeymanHustle is the one I felt I had to convince."I know Roman thinks I'm pretty good, The Usos think it, Heyman is more strategic about things."@SamiZayn doesn't know if he's won over Heyman, but he knows he's won the fans over... 🎙 @arielhelwani |#RoyalRumble https://t.co/BtGBVUVLJo

It will be interesting to see what part Zayn plays in the Tribal Chief's upcoming title defense against Kevin Owens.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes