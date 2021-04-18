Sami Zayn pitched facing two-time WWE Hall of Famer at Summerslam 2019

Former NXT Champion Sami Zayn is one of the more active WWE Superstars on the social media platform, Twitter.

Recently, replying to a tweet, Sami Zayn revealed that he pitched the idea of wrestling two-time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac at SummerSlam 2019, two years ago.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen and Sami Zayn was unable to find a place for himself on the pay-per-view card:

I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago. @TheRealXPac, that is. Not the other guy.

X-Pac was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the faction D-Generation X. In 2020, he was once again inducted into the Hall of Fame, this time as part of another popular faction, NWO.

With this, X-PAC joined the very elite list of superstars to have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

X Pac

*1X WCW Cruiserweight Champion

*1X WCW World Tag Team Champion

*2X WWF European Champion

*2X WWF Light Heavyweight Champion

*1X WCW Cruiserweight Champion

*4X WWF Tag Team Champion

*1X TNA X Division Champion

*WWE Hall Of Fame (Class Of 2019)#XPac #Wrestling #Legend pic.twitter.com/yiu7c4X2ws — Theus (@DamienSorrow) August 29, 2019

Sami Zayn has a unique WWE gimmick right now

Sami Zayn currently has a very unique gimmick where he claims that WWE is conspiring against him. He carries a crew of cameramen making a documentary. As bizarre as it sounds, he is making the gimmick work.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Sami Zayn revealed that he has quite a lot of creative input. He also spoke about superstars not being happy about the level of creative freedom that they have in WWE:

“I have a fair bit,” Zayn said. “I heard Jon’s (Moxley) now infamous podcast. And I understand; that frustration exists to an certain extent for all the talent. Anyone who is remotely creative, and this is excluding WWE and wrestling even."

“If you an artistic and creative person who wants to do things, the higher up you get, the less creative control you have. So it’s a weird relationship between rising and having creative freedom. And that’s the battle between the two. I’m pretty fortunate that I’ve had a lot of my ideas go through. Kind of shocking amounts actually, especially in the last two years.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Sami Zayn faced long-time rival Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. Zayn had YouTube star Logan Paul in his corner but their alliance broke during the match and Owens defeated Zayn to pick up the victory.