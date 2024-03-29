Sami Zayn reveals why he is not worried about Gunther match despite mixed reactions from WWE fans online

WWE probably had a predicament on their hands when Gunther's rumored WrestleMania XL opponent Brock Lesnar had to be taken out of the equation for the time being. Their answer was last year's headliner, Sami Zayn.

Despite being arguably one of the hottest names heading into The Show of Shows last year, Zayn lost a considerable amount of momentum by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Chad Gable's popularity rose considerably after his commendable performances against Intercontinental Champion Gunther on a few occasions.

Naturally, when Sami booked his spot at WrestleMania XL against The Ring General by defeating Chad Gable in the Gauntlet match, the fans online were very vocal about how it was not Zayn's position to take. During a recent interview with Sean Campbell and Mitch Gallo on Habs Lunch, Sami Zayn touched on the matter.

"There is zero doubt in my mind that when I'm in the ring with Gunther at WrestleMania, they're [live fans] going to be behind me, excited to watch that match, and be along for the ride. At the end of the day, I'm not one of these people that discount social media, I think there is a lot of validity to listening to that audience, to an extent, I don't think it's necessarily the hill you want to die on. I think the more honest reaction and what you truly need to judge by is the reaction in the arena night in and night out. That's where the real truth is," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Zayn went on to clarify further that he does not intend to disregard the WWE fans online, but as a performer and an entertainer, it is the reaction from the crowds in attendance that matters more than anything else.

Is the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE ending at WrestleMania XL?

The story revolving around Gunther's title defense in April against Sami Zayn is that The Ring General is too big a name and the fact that he is in between a record-setting reign in WWE for Zayn to abruptly end it.

The former Intercontinental Champion has shown defiance, though, reminding everyone that he broke a record last year by dethroning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Unfazed by Sami Zayn, Gunther cost his challenger a match against Bronson Reed this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

With only the go-home edition of RAW left before The Showcase of the Immortals this year, it remains to be seen how Zayn responds to Gunther's recent actions. Only time will tell if the Underdog from the Underground can go all the way and end The Ring General's long reign come Wrestlemania XL.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Is Sami Zayn the right guy to end Gunther's reign? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion