Sami Zayn had the biggest night of his WWE career in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18th. Despite inching close yet falling short a victory following multiple interferences, Zayn is truly a winner coming off of the main event title match after a star-making performance.

Evidently, he even set a record at Bell Centre for receiving the longest ovation. The crowd was red-hot for the challenger, as they were for several superstars and moments throughout the night.

Speaking at the press conference post the event, Zayn revealed that he spoke to Triple H regarding WWE hosting WrestleMania in Montreal at some point in the future. He even called his hometown one of the "top three contenders," when it comes to picking a city on account of passion:

“As far as the passion of the audience, I think the secret’s out on Montreal now,” Zayn said. “Of course, I’m biased and I get a little extra love and all that stuff but every performer now knows it, feels it, knows the crowd is going to rule, they know the passions unmatched and now the whole world knows it because they see it on TV. They see what we just did out there, they see these fans standing on their feet for 10 minutes and they’re like ‘damn, Montreal crowd, man, Montreal.'" [37:00 onwards]

Sami Zayn continued:

"Somewhat biased but a world-class city in virtually every metric. Maybe not the Olympic stadium which may be a factor in the whole WrestleMania decision but I think it comes down to business stuff that’s above my pay grade. But I think it has nothing, nothing to do with the passion, because if you’re picking a city strictly on passion, Montreal has to be a top three contender, has to be." [38:04 onwards]

A WWE Tag Team contest at WrestleMania 39 is all but confirmed

Zayn's valiant effort at Elimination Chamber may have been noticed by the higher-ups and will be rewarded with a world title at some point down the line. But for now, he seems destined to reunite with his former friend/rival.

Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV in the closing moments of the show, saving Zayn from a post-match beatdown and assisting the latter to knock Roman Reigns out with a Helluva Kick.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April.



- WrestlingNewsCo. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April. - WrestlingNewsCo. https://t.co/KBqbzQ9MVf

As far as long-term storytelling goes, WWE's creative team has knocked this one out of the proverbial park, and fans will likely see Owens and Zayn reunite in the coming weeks. WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be an incredible card.

