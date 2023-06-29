Sami Zayn's charity t-shirt raffle runs into legal issues; slapped with "cease and desist" clause

The recent raffle of Sami Zayn's "My Dawg" shirt for charity seems to have hit a roadblock.

Although Zayn's association with the Bloodline came to an end at the Royal Rumble this year, fans could still win a t-shirt he wore during his time with the faction.

Sami announced that he would raffle off his "My Dawg" shirt, with the proceeds going towards Sami for Syria, which the WWE Superstar partners with the Syrian American Medical Society that provide medical care for people in need in the country.

The shirt was signed by several top stars, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Rhea Ripley, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, and even AEW star Kenny Omega.

However, Fightful reported that the raffle has now been canceled. The information broke when the popular wrestling apparel website Pro Wrestling Tees informed the fans about a "cease and desist." The particular fan was refunded the $2 price for the raffle ticket.

Sami Zayn was set to raffle off his "My Dawg" shirt signed by various WWE superstars, including members of The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Kenny Omega.

It is still unclear which party filed the cease and desist. The raffle has stalled since both Sami Zayn and Pro Wrestling Tees have deleted all their tweets promoting it.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a title defense on SmackDown

All eyes will be on SmackDown this week as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will put on another title defense for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly.

Sami and KO have been dominant champions. However, Owens has experienced anger issues, and one of his sudden outbursts could cost them dearly. Pretty Deadly has been very impressive since their debut on SmackDown, and they overcame five other teams in a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the tag titles.

Sami was in action this week on RAW as he took on Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a singles bout. The Ring General won the match after some shenanigans from his Imperium cohorts Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Do you think Sami and Kevin can successfully defend their titles against Pretty Deadly? Let us know in the comments section below.

